Texas Transportation Nonprofit To Advocate For Toll Roads

An advocacy group troubled by scarce funding to ease traffic congestion in Texas’ metro regions is taking on tea party activists who oppose toll roads.

The Dallas Morning News reports that business groups, local elected officials and highway industry interests have formed Texans for Traffic Relief. The group targets commuters to raise awareness about the lack of funds needed to ease traffic in North Texas, Houston, San Antonio and Austin.

The nonprofit plans to educate commuters on toll roads, projects that relied on private companies or government toll agencies to put up capital or take on debt for up-front construction costs. Drivers’ tolls are then used to repay those costs over time.

The tea party has opposed both tolls and what it says is excessive state debt.

