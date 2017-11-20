Trump To Designate North Korea As A State Sponsor Of Terrorism

That designation was removed in 2008, when the North Korean government pledged to dismantle its nuclear program. The president says additional sanctions will be imposed

The Trump administration is putting North Korea back on the list of state sponsors of terrorism. President Trump told reporters on Monday that the Treasury Department will officially announce additional sanctions on the North Korean regime on Tuesday.

North Korea had previously been designated a state sponsor of terrorism, but that was removed by the Bush administration in 2008 when the country pledged to dismantle its nuclear program. Its development of nuclear weapons and missile technology has advanced in recent years.

