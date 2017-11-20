Abbott Extends State Disaster Declaration For Counties Impacted by Harvey, Including Harris

Brazoria, Fort Bend and Montgomery are other counties from the greater Houston region included in the State Disaster Declaration

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has extended the State Disaster Declaration for Texas counties affected by Hurricane Harvey, including Harris County.

Abbott’s communications office explained in a press release sent out on Monday that all Texas counties declared disaster areas will continue to be eligible for assistance as they recover and rebuild after Harvey.

There are currently 60 counties included in the state disaster declaration, including Harris County.

“The most important message I want to send to the victims of this storm is that they are not alone as they continue to recover from this storm,” said Governor Abbott and added that “while we still have a long way to go to return to a new normal, I have no doubt that Texas will eventually emerge from this disaster stronger than ever before.”

State Disaster Declarations must be renewed every 30 days for assistance to remain available.

Other counties from the greater Houston region that are included in the State Disaster Declaration are: Brazoria, Fort Bend, Galveston, Montgomery and Wharton.

As part of the post-Harvey recovery, Governor Abbott accepted last week $5 billion from the federal government that the state of Texas can use, among other things, to provide housing for people affected by Harvey.