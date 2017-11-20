A ‘Comfort Food’ Houston Haven Is Back In Business

The restaurant that calls itself Houston’s oldest cafeteria is now back in business

Cleburne Cafeteria on Bissonnet near Edloe in southwest Houston reopened over the weekend after being shut down by a devastating fire in April of last year.

Owner George Mickelis said he estimates close to 3-thousand patrons stopped by his eatery on Friday during the Grand Opening as well as on Saturday. But on Sunday, the restaurant may have broken attendance records.

“No one in the restaurant business or anything could expect lines out of the door,” said Mickelis. “It’s like you’re at a wedding reception and you keep getting married everyday with about 3,000 people at your wedding! It’s just phenomenal.”

Cleburne had been celebrating its 75th anniversary last year when an accidental electrical fire swept through the structure.

The comfort food haven has occupied its West University location since 1969.