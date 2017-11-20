Hotel Stays For Harvey Survivors Extended To Mid-January

FEMA has announced disaster survivors with a continuing need for the hotel sheltering program may be extended to January 16, 2018. The agency says there is a mid-term eligibility review on December 12, 2017

FEMA has announced an extension for their temporary housing program, the Transitional Shelter Assistance program. It provides temporary hotel stays to disaster survivors, while they look for an alternative place to live.

The extension has been granted until January 16, 2018. There is a mid-term eligibility review on December 12, 2017.

In a news release, the agency said, through the program, “FEMA makes payments to participating hotels for the room and any applicable taxes (including non-refundable pet fees – up to the maximum allowable room night charge). Applicants are responsible for all other incidental costs (meals, transportation, etc.).”

The list of participating hotels can be found here, or by calling FEMA at 800-321-3362. For 711 or Video Relay Service, call 800-621-3362. For TTY, call 800-462-7585.