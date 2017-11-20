Houston Looking To Stay Ahead Of Drug Epidemic

The DEA says the drug [fentanyl] is often used as a substitute for Adderall, Xanax, or OxyContin.

The Mexican Gulf cartel controls drug traffic in Houston. They bring crystal meth into the city by the gas tank. Yes the gas tank, and any other means possible.

Converted into liquid form at what the Drug Enforcement Agency calls “Super labs” south of the boarder, crystal methamphetamine is heavier than gasoline. So drug traffickers adjust the intake fuel line on a vehicle placing just enough gas to get them over the boarder an into Houston. The rest of the fuel storage tank is filled with methamphetamine.

According to Wendell Campbell with the DEA, once the drug is across the boarder, the cartel will rent multiple houses in Greater Houston to convert the high grade methamphetamine into crystal meth to be sold by dealers. Campbell said the DEA has been seizing 100’s of pounds at a time.

Assistant District Attorney Paul Fortenberry is the chief prosecutor for the Harris County District Attorney’s Office’s, Major Narcotics Division. The drug use in Houston that’s keeping him up at night, is not crystal meth, but fentanyl.

The DEA said the drug is man-made in China and comes into Houston over the boarder or direct by the Gulf cartel. Once here it’s pressed into pill form.

We’re not legally allowed to buy a pill press, but it wasn’t difficult to find a press searching on Google.

In August the Washington Post reported on its epidemic growth in the Midwest and states along the Atlantic Ocean. New York and Chicago both watched fentanyl overdoses rise by more than 500% in 2016.

The DEA said the drug is often used as a substitute for Adderall, Xanax, or OxyContin. The problem is it’s potency. “It’s a very dangerous substance that when you’re dealing with fentanyl you’re really playing Russian roulette,” said Fortenberry.

For emphasis, he uses a sweetener packet as example. “A sugar packet is a gram. And so, if you take, if you open up the sugar packet, put it on the table, you’re going to see 1,000 milligrams. The proper dosage for one pill is 1/1,000 of that package. And that’s the problem, because when you get to two percent of the package, that one sweet ‘n low package, that’s a fatal overdose,” he said.

Fortenberry said use in on the rise. “The market has become much stronger in the last year-and-a-half. We hadn’t really seen a lot of fentanyl cases prior. It is here, it is a problem for us.”

The DEA agrees. From an unclassified report regarding fentanyl from the DEA:

The United States is in the midst of a fentanyl crisis, with law enforcement reporting and public health data indicating higher availability of fentanyls, increased seizures of fentanyls, and more known overdose deaths from fentanyls than at any other time since the drugs were first created in 1959. From August 2013 through the end of 2015, U.S. law enforcement agencies seized at least 239 kilograms of illicitly produced fentanyls. Although the total quantity of fentanyls seized may appear small relative to other illicit drugs, fentanyl is more lethal to potential users than other illicit drugs due to its extremely small lethal dose (approximately 2 milligrams). Between late 2013 and late 2014 alone, there were over 700 deaths related to fentanyl in the United States, and this figure is largely believed to be underestimated due to variations in state reporting techniques and deaths being attributed to heroin. In addition to being deadly to users, fentanyls pose a grave threat to law enforcement officials and first responders, as a lethal dose of fentanyl can be accidentally inhaled or absorbed through the skin.”

According to Fortenberry, almost 25 pounds of fentanyl has been confiscated in just the last six months in Harris County. That’s enough for more than 11 million pills.

“The real problem with fentanyl is often times the user, the addict has absolutely no idea that what they’re ingesting and consuming is fentanyl,” Fortenberry said. “And to give you an example, I’m going out on the street and I’m buying Oxy, or I’m gonna buy Xanax. And they look at the pill and even an experienced user is gonna think, “That looks like a Xanax pill or an Oxy,” when in reality it doesn’t contain that substance, it only contains fentanyl.”

When captured, officials treat the drug as a hazardous material situation. They don’t want to touch or inhale the drug for fear of overdose. Harris County is hoping awareness of the risks, and punishment will deter increased use in Houston. If convicted of selling, you could be sentenced 15-years to life.. And unlike a DWI, possession of fentanyl is a felony, not a misdemeanor.

“Because of the lethal devastating nature of fentanyl, the DA’s office is taking these cases extremely seriously,” Fortenberry said.