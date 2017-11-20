Full Show: Buying A Home After Harvey, And Houston Pet Peeves (Nov. 20, 2017)

On Monday’s Houston Matters: We learn what challenges home buyers face in determining whether a house has been flooded. We offer you a chance to share your Houston pet peeves. And we discuss the latest Houston sports stories with Jeff Balke.

On Monday’s Houston Matters: Home buyers in Houston who want to know if their potential home’s been flooded may have to do some extra legwork. Finding out isn’t as easy as you’d think. NPR’s Hansi Lo Wang joins us to share what he learned after his visit to Houston.

Also this hour: Every few months or so, we like to give you the opportunity to vent — to share your Houston pet peeves. It could be something like the traffic or the weather. Or it could be something about your life. Share yours now at talk@houstonmatters.org or tweet @HoustonMatters.

Plus: Jeff Balke joins us to talk about the latest developments in Houston sports.

