Record Thanksgiving Travel Volume Predicted

The 2017 Thanksgiving travel forecasts are out, with experts predicting the highest travel volume since 2005. Travel groups are pinpointing the best and worst times to leave Houston, and the best and worst times to return

The Thanksgiving holiday travel period is Wednesday through Sunday. Some 3.9 million Texans will travel over the long weekend — 3.6 million by car. Daniel Armbruster is with AAA Texas, which lists Houston’s expected traffic hot spots on its website.

“I-610 South at Beechnut and Exit 5, that’s gonna be your top hot spot that you wanna avoid. U.S. 59 and I-45 as well.”

Google‘s Charlotte Smith said data collected from Android phone searches reveal the best and worst times to leave and return to Houston.

“The best time to leave — actually, Thanksgiving Day itself at 6 a.m. The worst day to leave — the day before Thanksgiving at 3 p.m. The best day to return is Sunday after Thanksgiving at 6 a.m. The worst day to return is Saturday after Thanksgiving at 4 p.m.”

The trade group Airlines for America credits a strong economy and low airfares for an expected record 28.5 million traveling by air — an increase of three percent over last year.

Google Flights said the busiest days to fly were last Friday and this coming Wednesday — before the official holiday — and Sunday, November 26th, when everyone flies back home. Data indicates that Bush Intercontinental Airport is busiest at 2 p.m. each day this week. Travelers can also expect delays at Hobby Airport. Arrive early.

