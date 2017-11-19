Record Thanksgiving Travel Volume Predicted

The Thanksgiving holiday travel period is Wednesday through Sunday. Some 3.9 million Texans will travel over the long weekend — 3.6 million by car. Daniel Armbruster is with AAA Texas, which lists Houston’s expected traffic hot spots on its website.
“I-610 South at Beechnut and Exit 5, that’s gonna be your top hot spot that you wanna avoid. U.S. 59 and I-45 as well.”
Google‘s Charlotte Smith said data collected from Android phone searches reveal the best and worst times to leave and return to Houston.
“The best time to leave — actually, Thanksgiving Day itself at 6 a.m. The worst day to leave — the day before Thanksgiving at 3 p.m. The best day to return is Sunday after Thanksgiving at 6 a.m. The worst day to return is Saturday after Thanksgiving at 4 p.m.”
The trade group Airlines for America credits a strong economy and low airfares for an expected record 28.5 million traveling by air — an increase of three percent over last year.
Google Flights said the busiest days to fly were last Friday and this coming Wednesday — before the official holiday — and Sunday, November 26th, when everyone flies back home. Data indicates that Bush Intercontinental Airport is busiest at 2 p.m. each day this week. Travelers can also expect delays at Hobby Airport. Arrive early.