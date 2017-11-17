Motorcycle Driver Dies In Accident With Alief ISD Bus

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office reports none of the six students traveling in the bus were injured

A motorcycle driver died Friday after crashing into the back of a school bus at Beechnut and Beckford, in Alief, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO).

The HCSO detailed that the six students who were traveling in the bus, which belongs to the Alief Independent School District (ISD), were safe and none of them were injured in the accident.

A statement from the Alief ISD explained the students attend Elsik High School.

The statement specified that the motorcycle driver was traveling “at a high rate of speed on Beechnut” and “hit the rear passenger side of the bus.”