Pearland ISD Continues To Support Superintendent After Latest Controversy

The Pearland ISD Board of Trustees are reiterating their support of superintendent John Kelly after a social media controversy.

Kelly’s adult son made racist and white supremacist comments over Facebook, sparking outrage among community members. In an email to district faculty and staff obtained by Houston Public Media, Kelly apologized for his son’s comments.

The school board met in a closed executive session for nearly two hours discussing the incident. Later in a public meeting, board members said they have full confidence in Kelly. They also said Pearland’s diversity is its strength.

“It was important for us to reiterate our support for every student in this district regardless of any factor, race, religion, income, background, sexual orientation,” said Pearland ISD board member Mike Floyd. “This district is a home to all, all are welcome here, and that it’s our obligation to make sure that this district acts accordingly.”

Some Pearland residents in attendance of the meeting said they still plan to raise the issue at the next board meeting.