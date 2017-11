The answer is no. But the limitations to freedom of expression are few.

You may have followed this week’s news about the Fort Bend couple showing a decal on the back of their truck with a very, very specific message for president Donald Trump. And, by now, you may also know about the freedom of expression controversy that has generated as a result.

Our Party Politics experts Brandon Rottinghaus and Jay Aiyer explain what is and what is not protected under the First Amendment when it comes to (sticky) public statements.