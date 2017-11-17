UPDATE: Abbott Announces Government Gives $5 Billion To Help With Housing In Post-Harvey Recovery

The funds come from a program administered by the Housing and Urban Development Department and can also be used for business assistance and infrastructure repair

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced Friday the federal government has allocated $5 billion to help Texas with long-term housing and infrastructure as part of the post Hurricane Harvey recovery.

The funds, which can be used for housing redevelopment, business assistance and infrastructure repair, come from the Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery Program, which is administered by the Housing and Urban Development Department (HUD).

Abbott made the announcement at a press conference held in Austin where he was accompanied by HUD Deputy Secretary Pamela Hughes Patenaude, U.S. Senator John Cornyn and the Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush.

Bush’s office will administer the funds.

“The allocation of these funds is the result of a rapid, coordinated effort by Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Congressional Delegation and our partner, HUD Secretary Ben Carson, and will be a critical step in the long-term rebuilding of our devastated Texas communities,” Bush said in a news release.