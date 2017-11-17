Former Pilot Pleads Guilty To Running Houston Brothel Won’t Go To Jail

A former United Airlines pilot has been placed on five years of deferred adjudication probation after pleading guilty to running about a half dozen brothels in the Houston area.

Besides probation, state District Judge Jim Wallace ordered 53-year-old Bruce Wayne Wallis to pay a $2,000 fine and perform 150 hours of community service. He suggested the service be at a women’s shelter.

Wallis was suspended by United in 2015 after he was charged with aggravated promotion of prostitution and engaging in criminal activity. Prosecutors said he made about $400 a week from six to 10 women at each of the brothels that were at apartments and office buildings.

The Houston Chronicle reported the judge said Thursday what Wallis did was despicable, but that he didn’t coerce any of the prostitutes.

We have a huge problem with Human trafficking, smuggling, and women that are used in the sex industry against their will. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) November 17, 2017

So I guess the only people in the Harris County criminal justice system that care about Human Trafficking (modern day slavery) are @houstonpolice what if this was your daughter, sister, mother #shameful https://t.co/i9hT1IHitJ — Joe Gamaldi (@JoeGamaldi) November 17, 2017

