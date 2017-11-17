Texas Unemployment Rate Improves To 3.9 Percent In October

The Texas unemployment rate has improved for the sixth straight month with an October jobless figure of 3.9 percent.

The Texas Workforce Commission on Friday reported that compares to a September unemployment rate of 4 percent. The nationwide jobless rate in October was 4.1 percent, the lowest level in nearly 17 years.

A TWC statement says Amarillo and Midland had the lowest unemployment rates in Texas last month at 2.4 percent. The Beaumont-Port Arthur area had the state’s highest jobless rate in October at 6. 3 percent.

Recovery continues after Hurricane Harvey slammed Texas on Aug. 25, leading to storms and heavy rain that swamped parts of the Houston, Beaumont and Port Arthur areas.

Commission officials say the Texas economy added 71,500 seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs in October.