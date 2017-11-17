Garbage Truck Flips After Crash With Spring Branch ISD School Bus

Spring Branch ISD school bus has been involved in a wreck with a garbage truck in west Houston

A Spring Branch ISD bus collided head-on with a garbage truck on Longpoint near Blalock.

Authorities say no kids were on-board at the time.

The bus suffered front end damage, and the garbage truck wound up flipped on its side, spilling debris onto the street.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital to be checked out.

