TxDOT Abandons Roadmap For Tollways

State transportation leaders aren’t going to consider using an accounting maneuver to get around a constitutional ban on using tax dollars for some toll projects after all.

The Texas Tribune reported Thursday that the Texas Department of Transportation was considering tax dollars banned from funding toll projects to pay for other construction projects that would also feature toll lanes. By that evening, the agency had heard from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick on the matter and announced it was scrapping those ideas due to public response.