Houston School Board Approves New Turnaround Plan for Kashmere High

The board passed the plan with six votes in favor and one abstention at an emergency meeting Thursday night.

The board of the Houston Independent School District will find out in about two weeks if the latest version of the turnaround plan for Kashmere High School is enough to stave off the threat of a state takeover.

Superintendent Richard Carranza told trustees that he’s confident the district can get Kashmere High off the state’s failing list — with the third draft of its official turnaround plan. State officials rejected the previous two versions for lacking details.

“What you see before you today is our best attempt at gathering — I would even say I have never seen a turnaround plan with this much documentation — ever,” Carranza said.

The board passed the plan with six votes in favor and one abstention at an emergency meeting Thursday night.

Trustee Rhonda Skillern-Jones represents Kashmere High in northeast Houston. She said that she hates the threat of a stake takeover, but added: “What I don’t want to risk is closure of this school. My students don’t deserve that. If this is what it takes to keep those students from having their school closed, I’m all in.”

Kashmere High School has failed state standards for the last eight years – the most of any school in the state.

The new plan was due Friday. Commissioner Mike Morath will review it. If he doesn’t approve it, under state law known as House Bill 1842, he can take steps to replace the board with outside managers, or close the school down.