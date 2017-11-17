Full Show: Restoring Mercer Botanic Gardens, And A Play About Mexican Wrestling (Nov. 17, 2017)

On Friday’s Houston Matters: We learn about efforts to restore Houston’s Mercer Botanic Gardens after Harvey. Our non-experts discuss The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly of the week’s news. And we learn about a play based on Mexican wrestling.

Houston Matters gets underway today at noon CT on 88.7FM or listen online.

On Friday’s Houston Matters: Houston’s Mercer Botanic Gardens were devastated by flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey. Houston Matters producer Michael Hagerty visits the gardens in Humble to survey the damage and learn about efforts to restore them.

Also this hour: Our rotating panel of non-experts discusses The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly of this week’s news. And we learn about a play written by Houston native Alvaro Saar Rios, based in part on his grandmother’s love of Mexican wrestling.

Audio from today's show will available after 3 p.m. CT.