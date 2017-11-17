Houston Matters

Texas State Suspends Greek Activities, And Profanity On A Pickup Truck: The Good, Bad, And Ugly Of The News

Our rotating panel of non-experts discusses The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly of this week’s news.

| Posted on

A lot can happen in a week. Some of it good. Some of it bad. Some of it downright ugly. When faced with intriguing developments in the week’s news, we turn to a rotating panel of “non-experts” to parse The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly of it all.

This week, our panel weighs in on Texas State suspending all Greek activities after a fraternity pledge dies, and the Fort Bend County Sheriff calling out a driver on Facebook and threatening prosecution over profanity on the back of a pickup truck.

Our panel of non-experts this week includes:

Share