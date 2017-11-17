Mercer Botanic Gardens Slowly Rebuilding After Harvey Devastation

Houston’s Mercer Botanic Gardens sustained significant damage from Harvey’s flood waters. Michael Hagerty surveys the damage and learns about plans to restore them.

Houston’s Mercer Botanic Gardens suffered serious damage by flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey. The gardens, located in Humble about a mile northwest of Bush Airport, are bordered by Cypress Creek, which overflowed its banks.

Since then, much of the garden has been closed to visitors. Mercer’s visitor center took on five feet of water. The greenhouses were damaged. Many plants were swept away or suffocated under water for days. Trees were uprooted. A major new development on the grounds was washed away. And, once the waters receded, seeds from invasive species were left behind to sprout up in the days and weeks to come.

But Mercer’s director, Darrin Duling, says county workers and members of The Mercer Society — the nonprofit that supports the gardens — are hustling to reopen portions of the facility as soon as it’s reasonably possible so that residents can get back to enjoying this natural oasis in the middle of Houston’s big-city sprawl.

Duling took Houston Matters producer Michael Hagerty on a tour of Mercer, along with Maryanne Esser, the president of The Mercer Society, and R.K. Viswanadham, a Mercer board member.

Duling tells Michael about the history of the gardens, how they fared during the storm, and what it’ll take to bring them back.