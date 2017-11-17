Party Politics, Texas Edition Ep. 33: Abbott Weighs In On Primaries And Congressman Gene Green Retires

On this weeks’ episode of Party Politics: Texas Edition, co-hosts Jay Aiyer and Brandon Rottinghaus walk through the politics of:
- Texas Governor Greg Abbott announces he will seek re-election and unveils a new veterans plan.
U.S. Representative Gene Green announces he’s off to greener pastures and won’t be seeking re-election opening up his Congressional District 29.
Superintendents with Harvey-affected schools want Texas to waive school ratings this year, but will the Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath?
The Texas legislative staffers who logged sexual harassment incidents on a Google document have their voices heard and this spurs action by State leaders.
Party Politics is produced by Edel Howlin and our audio engineer is Todd Hulslander.