Party Politics, Texas Edition Ep. 33: Abbott Weighs In On Primaries And Congressman Gene Green Retires

On this weeks’ episode of Party Politics: Texas Edition, co-hosts Jay Aiyer and Brandon Rottinghaus walk through the politics of:

The Texas legislative staffers who logged sexual harassment incidents on a Google document have their voices heard and this spurs action by State leaders.

Superintendents with Harvey-affected schools want Texas to waive school ratings this year, but will the Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath?

U.S. Representative Gene Green announces he’s off to greener pastures and won’t be seeking re-election opening up his Congressional District 29.

Then, the guys get into why Texas Governor Greg Abbott would support one particular Republican running against an incumbent Republican in Houston House District 134? By the way, don’t forget to check out our national episodes of Party Politics, too.

Party Politics is produced by Edel Howlin and our audio engineer is Todd Hulslander.