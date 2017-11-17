Podcast

Party Politics, Texas Edition Ep. 33: Abbott Weighs In On Primaries And Congressman Gene Green Retires

“He leaves with great affection from the voters and we wish him well” – Jay Aiyer, co-host of Party Politics, on U.S. Rep. Gene Green retiring from Congress.

| Posted on
Gov. Greg Abbott and Republican Party of Texas Chairman James Dickey shake hands after Abbott formally filed his papers for re-election, on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 in Austin.

On this weeks’ episode of Party Politics: Texas Edition, co-hosts Jay Aiyer and Brandon Rottinghaus walk through the politics of:

  • Texas Governor Greg Abbott announces he will seek re-election and unveils a new veterans plan.

  • U.S. Representative Gene Green announces he’s off to greener pastures and won’t be seeking re-election opening up his Congressional District 29. 

  • Superintendents with Harvey-affected schools want Texas to waive school ratings this year, but will the Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath? 

  • The Texas legislative staffers who logged sexual harassment incidents on a Google document have their voices heard and this spurs action by State leaders.

Then, the guys get into why Texas Governor Greg Abbott would support one particular Republican running against an incumbent Republican in Houston House District 134? By the way, don’t forget to check out our national episodes of Party Politics, too.

Party Politics is produced by Edel Howlin and our audio engineer is Todd Hulslander.

Bob Daemmrich for the Texas Tribune

Share