Emmett Says Post Harvey Recovery And Flood Control Will Be His Priority If He Is Re-Elected

The Harris County Judge has just filed to run again in 2018 and will also have health care, transportation and animal control on his to-do list if he wins the race

Harris County Judge Ed Emmett filed for re-election on November 11th and says the number one topic on his mind is the post-Harvey recovery and flood control, but there are other issues he wants to focus on if he wins the race next year.

Emmett, who is a Republican, told Houston Public Media that “first and foremost, following Harvey, clearly the job of the county judge, as the director of homeland security and emergency management for the entire county, is to make sure that our county and everybody in it is safe.”

Emmett recently presented a comprehensive plan for flood control and mitigation.

Improving health care services in the county, for example by opening neighborhood clinics and promoting preventive medicine, is another topic that Emmett said he would like to keep working on, while expanding mental health care services has a special place on his list of things to do because “the fact that the Harris County jail is still the largest mental health facility in the state of Texas to me is just fundamentally wrong.”

The Judge thinks the county jail’s diversion program and the Joint Processing Center can be useful in that regard because they help to divert people with mental health conditions to the appropriate care facilities, instead of sending them to jail.

Emmett adds that improving transportation and expanding the county’s animal shelter are also important issues.

“We need to keep improving it,” Emmett stressed about the animal shelter and added: “we’re greatly increasing the size but, when you realize that Harris County has more people than 26 states, we have a lot more stray animals than any other county and a lot of states.”