Harris County Sues The Arkema Chemical Plant In Crosby

Harris County Attorney Vince Ryan sued Arkema, Inc., over chemical fires that broke out at the plant located in Crosby when it was flooded by Hurricane Harvey.

The suit alleges the company violated Texas air and water pollution laws when the chemicals burned and wastewater tanks overflowed because of the flooding.

The suit also claims the company doesn’t have floodplain permits it’s supposed to have for multiple structures at the plant.

Harris County said its air monitoring detected volatile organic compounds, which can cause cancer, more than 1 mile (1.61 kilometers) outside a 1.5-mile (2.41-kilometer) evacuation zone created before fires began.

After flooding shut off power in August, the plant couldn’t cool and stabilize its organic peroxides. Multiple agencies continue to investigate. Harris County also seeks reimbursement of $43,000 in response costs.

Arkema didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

County Pollution Control Services Department claiming VOC detected far outside the 1.5 mile evacuation zone. First time a government source is claiming this.https://t.co/4VJnAAnI2B — Matt Dempsey (@mizzousundevil) November 16, 2017

