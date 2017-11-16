Port of Houston Back in Business After Harvey, Cleaning Up Ship Channel Remains A Challenge: Chairman Longoria

The Port is asking Congress for additional funds to take preventive measures for the next storm

Port of Houston Chairman Janiece Longoria said on Thursday that the Port of Houston was back in business about a week after Hurricane Harvey, but the challenge now is dredging all the silt that collected in the Houston Ship Channel, which is crucial to maritime safety.

Speaking before a packed house, Longoria gave the annual Greater Houston Partnership’s State of the Port address, where she stressed that business remains strong at the port and that they handle about 50 ships a day, with room for more. But, the chairman added, they are now asking Congress for additional funds for preventive dredging to lessen the impact of the next storm.

According to Longoria, the Port of Houston currently handles about 70 pct of the Gulf of Mexico’s container cargo.