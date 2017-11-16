Public Binge Watching On The Rise, Says Netflix

Do you also watch Netflix in public? Binge watching films and shows in public is now the norm, according to the latest survey data released from Netflix

Staying at home on Friday night to watch ‘Stranger Things’ is a thing of the past. The streaming giant has released some numbers showing that people have moved on from only watching Netflix in the privacy of their homes.

The new study conducted by SurveyMonkey reveals that 67 percent of viewers will risk embarrassment, awkwardness, and spoilers to watch their favorite shows and movies in public. According to Mashable, the most popular places to watch Netflix are on planes, buses, or while commuting.

The data, sourced from over 37,000 responses to a global survey conducted in the summer – which was conducted among users with internet access in the United States, Argentina, France, Spain, South Korea, Mexico and 16 other countries – revealed that 30 percent of American Netflix users consume series and movies when they travel in airplane. 37 percent dares to binge at work. 12 percent of users watch it on public restrooms.

“Netflixing in public has become a social norm,” said Netflix’s Production Innovation Director Eddy Wu in a press release.

One problem that users see with this type of behavior is that you can be interrupt by a stranger. Twenty-seven percent of those surveyed by Netflix say that a stranger has interrupted them to talk about what they are bingeing at the time.