Katy Buc-ee’s To Be Recognized By Guinness World Records For Massive Car Wash

Katy’s new 255 foot long carwash is the largest in the world

The Texas pit stop favorite is now a world record holder.

The Katy Buc-ee’s will be recognized by Guinness World Records for its 255-foot-long car wash on Thursday.

The car wash is part of the new Buc-ee’s 56,000-square-foot store that opened in September at Katy Freeway and Cane Island Parkway.

Buc-ee’s is proud to announce that our newest car wash in Katy is a Guinness World Record holder! Come see it for yourself as we celebrate on 11/16. #bucees #buceeskaty #katytx #carwash — Buc-ee's Beaver (@bucees) November 15, 2017