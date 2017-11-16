News

Katy Buc-ee’s To Be Recognized By Guinness World Records For Massive Car Wash

Katy’s new 255 foot long carwash is the largest in the world

| Posted on

The Texas pit stop favorite is now a world record holder.

The Katy Buc-ee’s will be recognized by Guinness World Records for its 255-foot-long car wash on Thursday.

The car wash is part of the new Buc-ee’s 56,000-square-foot store that opened in September at Katy Freeway and Cane Island Parkway. 

wikimedia commons

Share