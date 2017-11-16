Texas, US Retail Gasoline Prices Hold Steady This Week

Texas and nationwide gasoline prices held steady this week.

AAA Texas on Thursday reported the average price at the pump statewide was $2.30 per gallon, the same as a week ago. U.S. gasoline prices were at an average $2.56 per gallon.

The association survey found San Antonio has the cheapest gasoline in Texas this week at an average $2.20 per gallon. Drivers in El Paso face the highest gasoline prices statewide at $2.45 per gallon.

AAA experts say strong fall consumer gasoline demand continued into November.

Association officials expect 3.9 million Texans to travel 50 miles or more from home for Thanksgiving. AAA predicts about 50.9 million Americans will travel away from home for the five-day holiday period, beginning Wednesday. Both figures are about 3 percent higher than last year.