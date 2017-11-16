Full Show: Infrastructure Gaps Slow Harvey Recovery, And Teachers Tell Their Stories (Nov.16, 2017)

On Thursday’s Houston Matters: Some community leaders say gaps in Houston’s civic infrastructure are slowing Harvey recovery efforts. We find out what they mean. And some local teachers share stories from their time in the classroom.

On Thursday’s Houston Matters: Some community leaders say gaps in Greater Houston’s civic infrastructure are slowing Harvey recovery efforts in some of the hardest hit areas. We examine what those gaps are and how the region might bridge them to better serve the community going forward.

Also this hour: Local teachers recently took the stage to share stories from their time in the classroom. We hear a few of them. Plus, we hear a mini radio documentary produced by some local middle school students.

Audio from today's show will available after 3 p.m. CT.