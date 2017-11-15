Politics

Mexican Foreign Minister: Trump Presidency A Significant Challenge For The World

Luis Videgaray discussed NAFTA, U.S.-Mexico relationship at the North American Energy Forum in Houston

Luis Videgaray, Mexico’s minister of foreign affairs, speaks at the Greater Houston Partnership’s North American Energy Forum at the Four Seasons hotel downtown.

Donald Trump’s presidency poses a “significant challenge” to the world but especially to Mexico.

That’s what Mexico’s minister of foreign affairs, Luis Videgaray, told attendees of the North American Energy Forum held at the Four Seasons in downtown Houston Wednesday.

 “We think this is a moment to be professional, to allow the experts to do their jobs,” he said. “And this is particularly true in the NAFTA negotiations. We certainly are not renegotiating NAFTA through Twitter or through social media.”

Trump has long talked about withdrawing or at least altering the North American Free Trade Agreement.

But despite Mexico’s differences with the Trump administration, Videgaray said the two governments have one of the closest relationships in decades.

“Our communication with the White House is frequent, on a weekly basis and on the highest level,” he said. “And we will continue pursuing that.”

He said the NAFTA renegotiation currently underway is a defining moment for North America.

Videgaray also repeated his assurance that a withdrawal by the United States from NAFTA would not be “the end of the world” and that Mexico would balance its trade economy through agreements with other countries.

