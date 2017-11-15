Hurricane Harvey

Turner And Emmett Announce Second Round Of Aid From Harvey Relief Fund

90 local non-profits will receive $28.9 million to continue helping flood victims with home repairs and other items

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Ed Emmett have announced a second round of financial aid from the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Ed Emmett announced Wednesday the distribution of $28.9 million from for the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund to 90 local non-profit organizations that will provide financial aid and services to flood victims who live in Houston and Harris County.

This is the second round of distributions from the Fund and Turner said in a news release the distribution of the funds is based on a study using FEMA data and call data from the City’s 2-1-1 help line “as a way to confirm where and what the city and county’s greatest personal flood recovery needs are.”

The Kinder Institute for Urban Research at Rice University did the study.

The funding and services to be provided by the non-profit recipients will include home repairs; assistance with paying for food, clothing, rent, mortgage payments and utilities; and replacement of flood-damaged furniture and appliances, among other things.

A list of non-profit organizations that are receiving the $28.9 million and more details on the funding is available at this website.

