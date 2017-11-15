Houston Matters

Meet The Astronauts Training To Go ‘Beyond A Year In Space’

NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Victor Glover talk about training to go on deep space missions. They’re featured in the new PBS documentary Beyond A Year In Space.

Astronauts Jessica Meir and Victor Glover
NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Victor Glover are training for potential deep-space missions.

PBS will air a new film called Beyond A Year In Space tonight (Nov. 15) at 8 on Houston Public, TV 8.

The documentary chronicles astronaut Scott Kelly’s return to earth and adjustment to life here after spending 12 months on the International Space Station, the longest space mission in American history.

The film is the follow-up to A Year In Space, which documented Kelly’s time on the ISS.

Beyond A Year In Space also introduces viewers to the next generation of astronauts currently training to leave earth’s orbit and travel into deep space. Houston Matters producer Michael Hagerty talks with two of them: biologist Dr. Jessica Meir and former Navy pilot Victor Glover.

They tell him about the mental and physical challenges of training to spend more than a year in space.

