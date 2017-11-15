Political Roundup: Sessions Testifies, And Rep. Green To Retire

Our political experts discuss the latest national, state, and local political stories with an eye for how they might affect Houston and Texas.

It’s time again for the Houston Matters weekly political roundup with analysis of national, state, and local political stories with an eye for how it all might affect Houston and Texas.

The stories we discuss this week include: Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifying before the House Judiciary Committee, Pres. Trump’s tour of Asia, and Congressman Gene Green announcing he wont seek another term.

This week, our panel includes: Brandon Rottinghaus from the University of Houston and co-host of Houston Public Media’s Party Politics podcast; Nancy Sims, lecturer at the University of Houston’s political science department; and Andrew Schneider, New 88.7’s politics and government reporter.