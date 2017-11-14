Amid Struggling Houston Hotel Industry, New ZaZa Opens In Memorial City

Hotel ZaZa Memorial City will have 159 rooms on 10 floors. On seven floors above, there will be 133 luxury apartments.

It’s the second ZaZa in Houston besides the one in the Museum District.

Jason Johnson, president of MetroNational, which developed the new hotel, expects the clientele to be different in Memorial City.

“We’ll probably have the corporate user over here,” he said. “But we’ll still have the people on the weekends and still spending their time at the ZaSpa for a weekend getaway.”

The opening comes in a year when Houston ranks near the top of new hotel openings in the country, and also in hotels unable to pay back their commercial mortgage loans because of low occupancy levels.

Agnes DeFranco, a professor of hotel management at the University of Houston, said it may not be wise for a regular 300-room hotel to open in that part of town. But the ZaZa is a so-called boutique hotel – a small luxury hotel.

“So it offers and attracts people that are looking for that particular type of hotel to stay at,” she said.

The apartments will ensure the ZaZa has an additional source of income, DeFranco said.

The hotel is slated to open Dec. 1 and the apartments in January.

