Sylvia Garcia, Armando Walle Enter Race To Succeed Congressman Gene Green

Green’s retirement makes it more likely Harris County will elect its first Hispanic member of Congress

The race to replace Congressman Gene Green has already begun. Green has represented Texas’ majority Hispanic 29th district for nearly a quarter century.

State Senator Sylvia Garcia is making her second run for the Democratic nomination. She ran in the district’s first primary in 1992. That year saw three candidates split the Latino vote, helping Green make the runoff and ultimately win. State Representative Armando Walle has also declared his candidacy.

Rice University political scientist Bob Stein expects the field to grow more crowded, with former Harris County Sheriff Adrian Garcia and State Representative Carol Alvarado as possible contenders. “I would expect not only a spirited and a competitive race but one that will go to a runoff and one that will probably tear at the seams of the Hispanic community,” said Stein.

Green has held his seat thanks to strong support from Hispanic constituents. He beat his last primary challenger, Adrian Garcia, by roughly two-to-one among Latino voters. But Stein said it’s unlikely any Anglo candidate could repeat Green’s feat next year.

“This is about pent-up frustration,” said Stein. “It’s been a long time. San Antonio, El Paso, even the Republicans have elected Hispanic members to the Congress. Harris County hasn’t.”

The Harris County Republican Party confirms that no GOP candidate has yet declared plans to run for Green’s seat.

/

EXCITING NEWS: We need a champion for the people that is willing to stand up to Donald Trump and fight for our communities. For that reason, I’ve officially filed and announced my candidacy for Congress in District 29. I hope you’ll join #TeamGarcia along the way #RESIST pic.twitter.com/CbxdEO7V1p — Sylvia R. Garcia (@SenatorSylvia) November 14, 2017

After several rounds of meetings with my whole family, we have decided to run an aggressive campaign for CD-29. Estamos listos. #txlege #tx29 #cd29 — Armando Walle (@RepWalle) November 14, 2017

Toda mi familia estamos listos para esta carrera para congresista por el distrito 29. Será un orgullo para nosotros si nos apoyen. Gracias a @RepGeneGreen y Helen por su servicio. Hasta la victoria. #txlege #cd29 #tx29 — Armando Walle (@RepWalle) November 14, 2017