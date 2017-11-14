New Housing Recovery Center To Help Harvey Victims

Officials said the goal of the center is to get people back into their homes as fast as possible

Community partners have officially opened the new Avenue Housing Recovery Center on Fulton Street on Houston’s northside. The 4,000 square foot center will offer education and counseling for people rebuilding after Hurricane Harvey.

The effort is funded in part by the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. Corporate partners are also contributing. Officials said the goal of the center is to get people back into their homes as fast as possible and to streamline the application process for assistance.

Houston City Councilwoman Karla Cisneros says Avenue Recovery Center is “holistic in its approach” to helping Harvey victims @HPMNews887 pic.twitter.com/h7SpPJcdW6 — Gail Delaughter (@Gail_HPM) November 14, 2017

Speaking at the center’s official opening was Houston City Council Member Amanda Edwards, who said the rebuilding process is especially difficult for people in low-income neighborhoods.

“Living on the edge of financial stability and you’re now faced with the arduous task of rebuilding one’s life, that is no easy feat,” adds Edwards.

Housing Recovery Center’s Berenice Yu said they want to educate homeowners on how to make repairs and hire contractors, and how to avoid foreclosure if they’ve fallen behind in their mortgage payments. Yu said they’re also providing one-on-one counseling for people who need financial assistance.

“Where we will dive deeply into your finances and your housing need, where you are in your phase of recovery, and determine an action plan that we’ll develop together to figure out what you next steps can be,” explains Yu.

The center is located at 2804 Fulton Street.