State Senator Sylvia Garcia Announces Run For Gene Green’s Congressional District

Sylvia Garcia made here announcement after Green announced his retirement leaving his seat in Congress open

State Senator Sylvia R. Garcia announced today she’s running for Congress in Texas Congressional District 29. The incumbent Gene Green is not seeking reelection.

“I want to continue fighting for working families, quality education for Texas children, access to health care for all, and immigration reform. We need a champion for the people in Washington to stand up against Trump and fight for what matters. That’s why I’m running for Congress,” said Senator Garcia.

BREAKING: Today I officially announced my run for Congress in TX District 29. Now more than ever we need fighters in congress willing to stand up to Donald Trump and support our communities. Join #TeamGarcia & follow our campaign! pic.twitter.com/5KXeuOih0h — Sylvia for Congress (@SenatorSylvia) November 14, 2017