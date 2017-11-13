Drinking Alcohol May Increase Risk For Several Types Of Cancer

A doctor at MD Anderson in Houston helped write a report by the “American Society of Clinical Oncology” that’s highlighting the risk of drinking

One drink for women a day and two drinks for men is still the standard for healthy alcohol consumption.

Dr. Abenaa Brewster works in cancer prevention at MD Anderson. She said what concerns her is the people who are not drinking in moderation.

“The research shows that binge drinking is on the rise,” she said.

Brewster said by releasing the statement she hopes when cancer doctors see patients they will start asking more alcohol related questions.

“While we screen individuals in terms of, ‘Are you a smoker,’ then provide counseling, there’s also a concern that as providers we are really not asking about alcohol,” Brewster said.

She said out of all the factors that contribute to cancer, drinking alcohol is something people can choose not to do.

“There are a lot of risk factors for cancer we can’t really change, but alcohol is actually a modifiable risk factor, meaning that it is a risk factor you pretty much have control over,” she said.

Brewster said the cancers closely correlated to drinking is throat, breast, colon and liver cancer.

