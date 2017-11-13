Hurricane Harvey

Houston Map Shows Harvey Damage By Poverty Level

An online map showing damage from Harvey in Houston now includes areas’ poverty level

| Posted on
Flooding In Katy - Aerial View
Flooding in Katy, Texas from Tropical Storm Harvey as seen from the sky.

You may have heard Hurricane Harvey being called the “equal opportunity hurricane” because it didn’t discriminate based on geography or income level.

Now the city of Houston’s disaster web page, houstonrecovers.org, lets users toggle between a map showing how severely different areas of Harris County were affected by the storm and one showing poverty levels.

Only in some instances do the dark red spots indicating high numbers of affected homes correspond with the darker blue spots, which indicate high proportions of households under the poverty line.

In fact, a lot of the damage happened in middle to higher income areas like Kingwood or Meyerland.

Some of the low-income areas that were hit hard include northeast Houston, including the Fifth Ward.

Maps by City of Houston. 

Damage

 

Response

 

Debris Removal

Maps by City of Houston. 

Houston Moto/YouTube

