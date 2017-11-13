4 Hurt As Houston City Bus Swerves To Avoid Car, Hits House

The house struck by the bus which sustained serious structural damage.

Four people have been hurt after a Houston city bus ran off a street and into a house.

Witnesses say the driver of the Houston Metro bus swerved to avoid a car that ran through a stop sign, over-corrected and then slammed into the home on the city’s southeast side.

The driver and three passengers aboard the bus Sunday evening were taken to a hospital. None of the injuries is consider life-threatening.

No one was inside the home at the time.

Nearly the front third of the bus wound up burrowed into the single-story house, which sustained serious structural damage.