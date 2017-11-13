The Weekend In Politics: Filing Begins For 2018 Election In Texas

Ready or not — the 2018 election season is underway in Texas. On Saturday, candidates for the March 6 primaries started filing.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott just announced this morning that he’s backing a primary challenger for a house district seat in Houston. His endorsement comes just two days after filing for the March 6 primaries began. Several incumbents and newcomers have already announced their 2018 campaigns.

Joining Houston Matters to discuss the political ramifications are Jay Aiyer of Texas Southern University and co-host of Houston Public Media’s Party Politics podcast and David Branham from the University of Houston-Downtown.