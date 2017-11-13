Gov. Abbott Endorses Primary Challenger To Houston-Area Rep. Sarah Davis

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday endorsed a primary challenger to a sitting member of the Legislature, state Rep. Sarah Davis, a Houston-area Republican.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday endorsed a primary challenger to a fellow Republican, state Rep. Sarah Davis of West University Place, following through on his promise earlier this year to play a more aggressive role in the 2018 election season.

Abbott released a video throwing his support to Davis opponent Susanna Dokupil, who worked under Abbott when he was the state’s attorney general.

“We need leaders in Austin who will join me to build an even better future for Texas,” Abbott said. “That’s why I’m so proud to support Susanna Dokpuil for state representative of House District 134 in Houston, Texas.”

Davis, who chairs the House General Investigating and Ethics Committee, had clashed with Abbott over the summer over the governor’s decision not to include ethics reform among a list of 20 items he directed lawmakers to tackle during a special session. Heading into that special session, Abbott had raised the prospect that he could back challengers to incumbents who were less than supportive of his agenda. Dokupil is the first primary challenger to an incumbent he has endorsed this cycle.

Dokupil served as assistant solicitor general in the attorney general’s office.

Filed today for HD134! Primary Day is March 6th! pic.twitter.com/MfLFUEHCWv — Susanna Dokupil (@susannadokupil) November 11, 2017