Harris County Judge Ed Emmett Has Officially Filed For Re-election

Harris County Judge Ed Emmett has filed for reelection for the 2018 elections after suffering a minor stroke in August

Harris County Judge Ed Emmett announced Saturday in a tweet that he has filed for re-election when his current term is up in 2018.

Emmett suffered a minor stroke in August before Hurricane Harvey hit Houston. He recovered quickly and no longer has residual symptoms. 

Emmett initially stated he would run for reelection in 2016.

 

Twitter via @Edemmett

