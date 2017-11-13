Harris County Judge Ed Emmett Has Officially Filed For Re-election

Harris County Judge Ed Emmett has filed for reelection for the 2018 elections after suffering a minor stroke in August

Harris County Judge Ed Emmett announced Saturday in a tweet that he has filed for re-election when his current term is up in 2018.

It's official! I've filed for reelection as Harris County judge. Weve had many successes together, but we've still got work to do. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/wmLNzZvasY — Official Ed Emmett (@EdEmmett) November 11, 2017

Emmett suffered a minor stroke in August before Hurricane Harvey hit Houston. He recovered quickly and no longer has residual symptoms.

Emmett initially stated he would run for reelection in 2016.