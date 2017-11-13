Thousands More Texas Students Are Receiving Special Education Services After Cap Lifted

Enrollment in special education programs is surging in Texas after a policy that directed school districts to limit such services was removed.

More than 477,000 students received special education services in the 2016-17 school year, the Houston Chronicle reports. That’s an increase of about 14,000 students from the previous school year.

Almost 9 percent of Texas students use special education resources, according to data from Texas’ Public Education Information Management System. For reference, about 13 percent of students received special education services nationwide in 2016, according to The Associated Press.

The Texas Education Agency enacted a policy in 2004 to limit special education services to no more than 8.5 percent of students. The agency removed that policy last year after the Chronicle’s investigation found that thousands of students with disabilities didn’t have access to services.

Texas passed legislation in the spring that prohibits the creation of a target number of students who can enroll in special education.