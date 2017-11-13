Texas School Criticized For Sutherland Springs Based Quiz

“While the purpose of the assignment was to use current events to support learning standards, we recognize that the timing was not appropriate,” Sweeny ISD.

A Texas school district is under fire for administering a quiz based on the Sutherland Springs church shootings. In Sweeny Texas, about 20 miles west of Lake Jackson, an eighth grade teacher gave her English class a reading and comprehension test that was created just one day after the massacre.

The New York based Newsela created the test. The company uses articles from the Washington Post to make tests that they say promote critical thinking about complex issues.

Sweeny ISD has apologized for the quiz, issuing the following statement:

“On Thursday, November 10th, Sweeny Independent School District was made aware of an 8th grade English Language Arts lesson that involved students reading an article about the tragedy at Sutherland Springs. While the purpose of the assignment was to use current events to support learning standards, we recognize that the timing was not appropriate. We sincerely apologize and will continue to encourage staff to be mindful when faced with emotional current events or sensitive topics. In Sweeny, we value family and community and our hearts go out to those impacted by this tragedy. “