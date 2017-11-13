Full Show: Political Party Divisions, And Your Pet Care Questions (Nov. 13, 2017)

On Monday’s Houston Matters: We recap some political stories that developed over the weekend. We discuss efforts to forge unity within the major political parties. Veterinarian Lori Teller answers your pet care questions. And Jeff Balke updates us on developments in Houston sports.

On Monday’s Houston Matters: Candidates for numerous local and statewide offices were able to file for the 2018 election as of Saturday (Nov. 11). We learn who’s filed already and discuss some recent political developments from over the weekend.

Also this hour: Much has been made about potential rifts in the Republican party – schisms between fiscal and social conservatives, or divisions between ideological and pragmatic Republicans, and disagreement among moderates and hardline conservatives. But there’s far less attention being paid to potential rifts in the Democratic party. So, is the Democratic party any closer to a unified message than Republicans? And, if so, how much of that message is simply unification against the GOP?

We talk it over with Jay Aiyer, political science professor at Texas Southern University and co-host of Houston Public Media’s Party Politics podcast, and try to get some answers to these questions.

Then: Dr. Lori Teller from the Meyerland Animal Clinic answers your questions about the health of your beloved dog or cat. And Jeff Balke brings us the latest developments in Houston Sports.

