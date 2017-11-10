FEMA Updates About Texas Recovery Efforts After Harvey

The federal agency says they have plenty to do and still have over 3,000 workers in Texas

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has been stretched thin with back-to-back-to-back disasters including Hurricane Harvey.

Kurt Pickering is with the agency and said they are doing their best to keep up recovery efforts.

“FEMA is moving as quickly as possible in a somewhat not ordinary situation,” Pickering said.

He said almost 900,000 people have applied for relief in Texas and funds are being distributed.

“We have so far approved 1.36 billion dollars individuals and household program money,” he said.

But many people are still living in temporary homes. “As of November 9 we have about 19,000 rooms occupied and that’s by about 17,00 families,” he said.

If you still need to apply for disaster relief FEMA has extended registration to November 30.

/