Explosion At Hotel In Downtown Houston

An explosion with fire happened Friday afternoon at the Whitehall hotel, located in downtown Houston, according to the Houston Fire Department (HFD).

Investigators say workers were replacing breakers in the vault area of the hotel when an explosion happened.

Two of the workers were taken to the hospital with burns and are in stable condition.

