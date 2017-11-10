News

Explosion At Hotel In Downtown Houston

Investigators say workers were replacing breakers in the vault area of the hotel when an explosion happened

| Posted on (Last Updated: )

An explosion with fire happened Friday afternoon at the Whitehall hotel, located in downtown Houston, according to the Houston Fire Department (HFD).

Investigators say workers were replacing breakers in the vault area of the hotel when an explosion happened.

Two of the workers were taken to the hospital with burns and are in stable condition.

Photo via Twitter Blake Green‏ @MrBlakeGreen
Twitter Erin Ailworth @ailworth
Photo via Twitter Houston Fire @HoustonFire
Photo via Twitter Houston Fire @HoustonFire
Photo via Twitter Houston Fire @HoustonFire
Photo via Twitter Houston Fire @HoustonFire

Share