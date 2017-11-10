HISD Approves Students With Special Needs Resolution

The resolution addresses three major concerns for HISD; student performance, inclusion in regular classrooms, and including parents and guardians as partners when educating students with special needs.

The Houston Independent School District has approved a resolution geared toward students with special needs. With a major push from board member Anne Sung, they passed the resolution that looks to help special needs students feel more included.

“We felt it was important to put a stake in the ground to say this is our vision for special education and what it should look like in the district,” Sung says.

Beyond HISD, Texas educators have been criticized for failing to identify children with special needs. Last year the Department of Education eliminated a cap on students that receive special education resources. Sung says identifying eligible students is important.

“Something that we are paying attention to, although it’s not specifically addressed in this resolution because this was the resolution about inclusive education,” says Sung

Sung adds they would like to make the resolution district policy as soon as possible.