UPDATE: FX Cuts Ties With Louis C.K., Ending 4 TV Shows

Indie distributor The Orchards says Louis C.K.’s film “I Love You, Daddy” will not be released

The Latest on sexual harassment and abuse allegations against men in the entertainment and media industries (all times local):

4:50 p.m.

The financial fallout to Louis C.K.’s acknowledgement of sexual misconduct has begun, with FX Networks and FX Productions announcing they will cut ties to the comedian, stripping his title as executive producer and taking away any compensation for the four projects they were working with him on.

In a statement, FX Productions says it will cancel a deal it had with C.K.’s production company, Pig Newton. The four projects in the works were “Better Things,” ”Baskets,” ”One Mississippi” and “The Cops.”

FX Networks and FX Productions say C.K. was a “professional” partner over the past eight years but “now is not the time for him to make television shows.”

The announcement came hours after C.K. said recent allegations of sexual misconduct are true and he released a statement expressing remorse about using his power “irresponsibly.”

3 p.m.

“ER’ actor Anthony Edwards has revealed that he was molested as a child by a director and producer, staying quiet because of emotional manipulation.

The actor accused Gary Goddard of molesting him when he was 12 years old. He alleges a friend was raped by the older man but he and his friends remained silent about the abuse. Alan Grodin, a lawyer for Goddard, said Goddard has been out of the country and “and will have a response shortly.”

In the post Friday on Medium, Edwards said he’s been in therapy for years over the assault and confronted Goddard over it 22 years ago at an airport, in which “he swore to his remorse.”

Edwards urged society to break the stigma of childhood sexual abuse and hopes the abused with stand up and tell their stories. He added: “My abuse may always be with me, but it does not own me.”

2:45 p.m.

Ellen Page says director Brett Ratner outed her in front of “X-Men” cast and crew when she was a sexually unsure 18-year-old, leaving her feeling violated and ashamed.

In a Facebook post Friday, Page said Ratner used a pre-production meeting for the 2006 film “X-Men: The Last Stand” to make the comment she called “horrific.”

According to Page, she was standing next to a woman 10 years her senior when Ratner pointed to Page and told the other woman, “You should (expletive) her to make her realize she’s gay.”

“He ‘outed’ me with no regard for my well-being, an act we all recognize as homophobic,” wrote Page. The “Juno” star came out publicly in 2014.

Page, who started acting as a child, recounted being harassed or assaulted as an underage teen by other people in the industry whom she didn’t identify.

She’s worked with many “honorable and respectful collaborators,” Page wrote, but called misbehavior in the industry “ubiquitous.”

The flood of accusations by others who have been abused represents a “long awaited reckoning,” she said.

An attorney for Ratner, who has been accused by at least six women of sexual harassment, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

1:30 p.m.

Comedian Louis C.K. says recent allegations of sexual misconduct are true and it expresses remorse in a statement in which he admitted using his power “irresponsibly.”

The comedian issued a statement Friday saying the sexual misconduct claim by five women against him “are true” and he “can hardly wrap my head around the scope of hurt I brought on them.”

He apologized to the cast and crew of several projects he’s been working on, his family, children and friends, his manager and the FX network.

The 438-word statement ends with the comedian vowing to stop talking and leave the spotlight, stating “I will now step back and take a long time to listen.”

1:25 p.m.

A freelance writer has accused Rolling Stone publisher Jann Wenner of sexual harassment, saying Wenner offered a writing contract to the man if he spent the night at the publisher’s Manhattan townhouse.

Wenner says in a statement that he did attempt to have a sexual liaison with Ben Ryan, who was 27 at the time of the incident in 2005. But Wenner denied offering a writing contract for sex and said that another one of his magazines, Men’s Journal, published a piece he had earlier assigned Ryan.

Ryan told BuzzFeed about the incident. Ryan said it didn’t necessarily surprise him that after fixing a drink, Wenner kissed him. Ryan said, “I went along for a second but then said something to the effect of, ‘oh, please, I’m not that kind of girl.'”

Wenner said he “respected” that Ryan turned him down. He said, “I had no intention of making him feel uncomfortable.”

11:35 a.m.

Netflix has scrapped plans for an upcoming Louis C.K. stand up special in light of five women’s allegations of sexual misconduct against the comedian.

The streaming service says it finds the allegations in the story published in the New York Times on Thursday “disturbing.”

Netflix on Friday cited “unprofessional and inappropriate behavior with female colleagues” as the reason for not producing the special. It would have been the network’s second stand up special with C.K.

Numerous projects have been shelved due to the accusations, including release of C.K.’s feature film “I Love You, Daddy,” and HBO has removed his work from its on demand video streaming service.

C.K. has not commented publicly on the allegations.

11:10 a.m. Actor Jeremy Piven has responded to another allegation of sexual misconduct against him by saying he hopes the string sexual harassment allegations sweeping Hollywood will lead to “a constructive dialogue on these issues.”

Piven made the statement on Twitter while denying an accusation made against him from an advertising executive. Tiffany Bacon Scourby tells People magazine Piven held her down while he performed a sex act at a hotel 14 years ago. She says she came forward to back up the claims of two other women who accused Piven of sexual misconduct.

Piven says that accusations against him “are absolutely false and completely fabricated” and added “continuing to tear each other down and destroy careers based on mere allegations is not productive on any level.”

10 a.m.

Indie distributor The Orchards says Louis C.K.’s film “I Love You, Daddy” will not be released, following a report on sexual misconduct by the comedian.

The film was set for release on Nov. 17. The film’s New York premiere was also canceled on Thursday.

The Friday announcement came after The New York Times on Thursday reported that C.K. has masturbated in front of five women comedians and actresses.

C.K. has not responded to the allegations.

9:45 a.m.

The BBC says it is pulling a new Agatha Christie adaptation from its television schedule because of sexual assault allegations against actor Ed Westwick.

Westwick appears in mystery thriller “Ordeal by Innocence,” which had been due to run over the Christmas period.

The BBC said Friday that “these are serious allegations which Ed Westwick has strenuously denied. The BBC is not making any judgment but until these matters are resolved we will not include ‘Ordeal by Innocence’ in the schedules.”

The broadcaster said Westwick has also paused filming on the 1980s-set sitcom “White Gold.”

Police in Los Angeles said Thursday they are investigating a sexual assault report filed against former “Gossip Girl” star Westwick.

In a Facebook post on Monday, actress Kristina Cohen said that Westwick sexually assaulted her three years ago. Westwick has denied the allegation. A second actress, Aurelie Wynn, also accused Westwick of sexually assaulting her in a Facebook post on Thursday.

5:30 a.m.

Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman says she is among the young women abused by a former USA Gymnastics team doctor.

Raisman tells “60 Minutes” she was 15 when she was first treated by Dr. Larry Nassar, who spent more than two decades working with athletes at USA Gymnastics. He’s now is in jail in Michigan awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.

Raisman, the captain of the 2012 and 2016 Olympic gold-medal winning team, details the abuse in her book “Fierce,” which will be released on Nov. 14.

Raisman is the latest gymnast to claim she was abused by Nassar. McKayla Maroney, who won two medals at the 2012 Games as Raisman’s teammate, said last month she was molested for years by Nassar.

___ 5 a.m.

Jenny McCarthy says actor Steven Seagal sexually harassed her during an audition in 1995.

The former Playboy model recounted her encounter with Seagal during a tryout for “Under Siege 2” on her Sirius XM radio show Thursday.

She says she was alone in the room with Seagal when he asked her to sit next to him on a couch. After she declined, she says Seagal asked her to take her clothes off even though the part required no nudity. McCarthy says she walked out of the audition, but Seagal followed her and warned her not to talk to anyone about the encounter.

McCarthy told the same story to Movieline in 1998.

A representative for Seagal didn’t immediately return a request for comment Friday, but a Seagal spokesman has denied the McCarthy’s accusations to The Daily Beast.

10 p.m.

The Los Angeles Police Department says it is no longer investigating a sexual assault report filed by actor Corey Feldman.

The LAPD said in a statement Thursday that the events were so long ago that the statute of limitations has expired on Feldman’s allegations and detectives have no further avenues to pursue.

The 46-year-old appeared on “The Dr. Oz Show” last week to say he was sexually assaulted as a child actor and witnessed sexual abuse of other young performers.

Feldman said in a lengthy online post Wednesday that he is grateful to the women who came forward with sexual harassment allegations against Harvey Weinstein because the story has resurrected interest in Feldman’s own reports of abuse.

A spokeswoman for Feldman did not immediately respond to a request seeking further comment.

8:30 p.m.

The nonprofit advocacy group Women in Film is launching a help line for sexual harassment victims in the entertainment industry. The group said Thursday that the help line will serve as a crisis center and centralized information source for anyone seeking help.

It is expected to be operational by Dec. 1.

There will also be a pro-bono legal aid panel of specialized attorneys to help advise victims.

Women in Film Executive Director Kirsten Schaffer says their phones have been ringing off the hook since the sexual harassment stories began to break. Schaffer says victims who call express feelings of isolation and fear of retaliation and potential legal costs of coming forward.

8:05 p.m.

A former writer on “Mad Men” tells the website The Information that series creator Matthew Weiner harassed her at work.

The allegation by Kater Gordon was reported Thursday, and denied in a statement released by Weiner’s publicist.

The statement says Weiner does not remember making the comment to Gordon and it does not reflect a comment he would say to a colleague.

Gordon couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

She told The Information that the alleged incident occurred when she and Weiner were working late one night at the office. She claimed that he told her she “owed it to him to let him see me naked,” the website reported.

Gordon said she “froze,” tried to brush it off and continued working.

She started as a staff writer on the AMC drama before becoming a writers’ assistant, and then shared a writing Emmy in 2009 with Weiner for an episode of the show.

Gordon said she was let go from the series a year after the alleged incident and lost her passion for writing.

7:45 p.m.

FX Networks, which airs several shows created or starring Louis C.K., says it has received no complaints of harassment about the comedian but is reviewing its relationship with him.

The statement issued Thursday evening says the network is troubled by allegations of sexual misconduct leveled against the comedian in a New York Times story. The statement says FX will take all appropriate measures to protect its employees.

The network has produced five shows over the last eight years with C.K., including his comedy “Louie” and the current series “Baskets” and “Better Things.”

He is also developing another series for FX called “The Cops” in which he’s set to star opposite Albert Brooks.

7:15 p.m.

HBO says Louis C.K. will not appear on its upcoming autism benefit show “Night of Too Many Stars.”

The cable network also says it is removing all of C.K.’s past projects from its on demand services.

The move came hours after The New York Times detailed five women’s allegations of sexual misconduct by the comedian. A representative for C.K. had no immediate comment on the allegations.

The small distribution company that is handling the release of Louis C.K.’s film “I Love You, Daddy” said Thursday that it is reviewing the situation and giving careful consideration to the timing and release of the film.

6:55 p.m.

Los Angeles prosecutors say they’ve launched a task force to evaluate allegations of sexual abuse in the entertainment industry.

District Attorney Jackie Lacey says in a statement Thursday that the task force will include specially trained prosecutors who will evaluate cases once they are referred to the district attorney’s office for prosecution.

She says the task force is comprised of veteran sex crimes prosecutors who will review cases as they come in.

But Lacey says so far there have been no cases sent to the DA’s office for criminal charges.

Lacey said earlier Thursday that her office was in touch with Los Angeles police and police in Beverly Hills as they investigate allegations of criminal wrongdoing against Harvey Weinstein. She declined to comment further on the status of the investigations.

6 p.m.

The Television Academy says it stands by women making allegations of sexual misconduct, though it is not commenting specifically about allegations against Louis C.K.

In a statement Thursday after a New York Times report in which several women accuse the comedian of sexual misconduct, the academy says that all television professionals deserve to be “treated with dignity and respect, free of predatory harassment.”

C.K., the Emmy-winning star of FX’s “Louie,” is among the latest Hollywood figures to be accused of misconduct in a wave that began when dozens of sexual harassment allegations were reported last month against film mogul Harvey Weinstein.

4:15 p.m.

The small distribution company that is handling the release of Louis C.K.’s film “I Love You Daddy” says that it is reviewing the situation and giving careful consideration to the timing and release of the film.

The Orchard released a statement Thursday after a New York Times story reported the accounts of five women alleging sexual misconduct from C.K. The film had been set for a limited theatrical release on Nov. 17.

The statement also said there is never a place for the behavior detailed in the allegations.

Earlier in the day, the company canceled the New York premiere of the film. The Orchard acquired C.K.’s film at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this year for $5 million.

In the film, C.K. plays a successful TV producer whose 17-year-old daughter begins a relationship with an older director. It spawns a kind of crisis for C.K.’s character, who has his own issues with how he treats women.

3:00 p.m.

The New York Times has published a story about Louis C.K. in which several women accuse the comedian of sexual misconduct, including masturbating in front of them.

A publicist for C.K. did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press. Another publicist told the Times the comedian would not respond to their reporting.

Five women — including comedians Dana Min Goodman, Abby Schachner, Julia Wolov and Rebecca Corry — allege C.K. either masturbated in front of them, asked to do so or did so over the phone.

The Emmy-winning star of FX’s “Louie” is known for his candid, warts-and-all personal humor, which also involves bodily fluids and sex.

1:15 p.m.

The New York premiere of Louis C.K.’s controversial new film “I Love You, Daddy” has been canceled amid swirling controversy over the film and the comedian.

The distribution company The Orchard said in a statement that the Thursday cancellation was “due to unexpected circumstances.” C.K.’s scheduled Friday appearance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” also has been scrapped.

The Woody Allen-esque film tells the story of a successful TV writer-producer that attempts to stop his 17-year-old daughter’s growing admiration and relationship with a 68-year-old filmmaker.

Allegations of questionable sexual behavior have long dogged C.K and he said this summer that he and co-writer Vernon Chatman wanted to make a movie about beloved artists who are trailed by murmurs of scandal.

10:15 a.m.

Director Alfonso Arau is dismissing Debra Messing’s charge that he demeaned her on the set of her first film, “A Walk in the Clouds.”

He accused the “Will & Grace” star of “following fashion” with her accusation but that it had “nothing to do with reality.” He added that she owed him her career because he picked her from “many, many” actresses.

Messing spoke up in February about her experience on the movie, a romance released in 1995 co-starring Keanu Reeves.

She had said that Arau and producers had surprised her with a nude scene that she hadn’t agreed to in advance. When she complained, she says he told her, “Your job is to get naked and to say the lines. That’s it.”

Arau spoke Wednesday at the premiere of Disney-Pixar’s “Coco.” The 85-year-old actor and director voices the character of Papa Julio in the film.

7:30 a.m.

“Prison Break” star Robert Knepper is denying allegations that he forced himself on a costume designer in 1992.

Designer Susan Bertram told The Hollywood Reporter that Knepper sexually assaulted her while filming “Gas Food Lodging.” She alleges he grabbed her and pushed her against a wall in the actor’s trailer. She says she managed to escape.

Knepper responded to Bertram’s allegations on Instagram, saying “I am shocked and devastated to be falsely accused of violence against a woman. That’s just not who I am.”

Knepper is the among the latest Hollywood figures to be accused of misconduct in a wave that began when dozens of sexual harassment allegations were reported last month against film mogul Harvey Weinstein.

2:30 a.m.

Kevin Spacey is getting cut out of Ridley Scott’s finished film “All the Money in the World” and replaced by Christopher Plummer just over one month before it’s supposed to hit theaters.

People close to the production who were not authorized to speak publicly say Plummer is commencing reshoots immediately in the role of J. Paul Getty. According to the report, all of Spacey scenes will be reshot. Co-stars Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Williams are expected to participate.

Scott is intending to keep the film’s Dec. 22 release date.

The film was originally set to have its world premiere at the AFI Fest in Los Angeles on Nov. 16 but was pulled earlier this week amid the sexual harassment reports surrounding Spacey.

Spacey has also been fired from “House of Cards.”