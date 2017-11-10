Could Sexual Harassment Claims Spur Change in Houston Workplaces?

The U.S. Senate just made sexual harassment prevention training mandatory for all of its employees. Will Houston workplaces follow suit?

Last night, the U.S. Senate approved a resolution mandating sexual harassment prevention training for all of its employees. The approval came just hours after a Washington Post report detailed allegations that Alabama Republican Roy Moore initiated sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl when he was 32.

Could the rising number of allegations bring changes to Houston workplaces? Will more Houston employees report sexual harassment? Will more employers require prevention training in their workplace? What laws are in place to protect someone from sexual harassment in the workplace?

We talk with Dr. Kristin Anderson, Professor of Psychology at the University of Houston Downtown about the recent slew of sexual harassment allegations and how it could spur changes here in Houston.